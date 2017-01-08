Brock Osweiler and DeAndre Hopkins were clicking vs. Oakland Raiders
Texans QB Brock Osweiler explained why he and DeAndre Hopkins were able to have big games against the Oakland Raiders.
More NFL Videos
Pete Carroll explains his admiration for Thomas Rawls
5 hours ago
Russell on Seahawks' recent success: 'Everything matters here'
5 hours ago
Jim Caldwell: 'There's only one happy team at the end of the year'
6 hours ago
Brock Osweiler and DeAndre Hopkins were clicking vs. Oakland Raiders
8 hours ago
Jack Del Rio defends Connor Cook making first career start in playoffs
9 hours ago
The Dallas Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford says he has the best dogs in the NFL! | PROcast
1 day ago