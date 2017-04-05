Best fits for the seven most intriguing NFL free agents still available

0

With the top free agents already signed, let's take a look at where the best remaining players fit. Adrian Peterson: The Raiders have a clear need at RB, which Peterson would fill. Colin Kaepernick: Seattle may need a backup QB after Trevone Boykin's arrest. Johnthan Hankins: With Letroy Guion suspended, Hankins would be an immediate upgrade. Jamaal Charles: Reuniting with Doug Pederson in Philly would be ideal. Jay Cutler: Now that Tony Romo is retired, the Texans are desperate for a QB. LeGarrette Blount: Returning to New England would be the best-case scenario for both sides. Michael Floyd: The Bengals have never shied away from players with character concerns.