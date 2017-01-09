Beckham’s Wild Card performance marred by costly drops

Odell Beckahm Jr. had a tough time catching the ball in the Giants' Wild Card loss to the Packers in Green Bay.

More  NFL  Videos

Eli Manning speaks to frustration of Odell Beckham Jr. and rest of team

Eli Manning speaks to frustration of Odell Beckham Jr. and rest of team

15 mins ago

Mike Pereira's take on officiating for Wild Card weekend

Mike Pereira's take on officiating for Wild Card weekend

15 mins ago

Aaron Rodgers 'can't wait' to face Cowboys in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers 'can't wait' to face Cowboys in Dallas

1 hr ago

Bob McNair refutes reports of Bill O'Brien's job being in jeopardy

Bob McNair refutes reports of Bill O'Brien's job being in jeopardy

1 hr ago

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws Hail Mary to Randall Cobb to end the 1st half

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws Hail Mary to Randall Cobb to end the 1st half

2 hours ago

Beckham's Wild Card performance marred by costly drops

Beckham's Wild Card performance marred by costly drops

2 hours ago

More NFL Videos