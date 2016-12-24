Aaron Rodgers has 4 touchdowns in the 1st half against the Vikings

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throws three touchdowns and rushes for one more in a 38-25 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

More  NFL  Videos

Panthers reunite military father and son on Christmas Eve

Panthers reunite military father and son on Christmas Eve

1 hr ago

Ryan Leaf finds purpose in helping recovering addicts | FOX NFL SUNDAY

Ryan Leaf finds purpose in helping recovering addicts | FOX NFL SUNDAY

3 hours ago

Rob Riggle stars in 'It's a Brown-derful Life' | FOX NFL SUNDAY

Rob Riggle stars in 'It's a Brown-derful Life' | FOX NFL SUNDAY

3 hours ago

Merry Christmas from Cooper Manning's family | FOX NFL KICKOFF | #MANNINGHOUR

Merry Christmas from Cooper Manning's family | FOX NFL KICKOFF | #MANNINGHOUR

4 hours ago

Tillman and Wade confront gun violence in Chicago

Tillman and Wade confront gun violence in Chicago

4 hours ago

Cordarrelle Patterson, after four hours, is officially off the Minnesota Vikings' plane

Cordarrelle Patterson, after four hours, is officially off the Minnesota Vikings' plane

16 hours ago

More NFL Videos