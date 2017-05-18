7 NFL head coaches who have the toughest jobs in 2017

These seven coaches are facing difficult situations this season for one reason or another. Todd Bowles, Jets: With no franchise quarterback and a rebuilt defense, Bowles has his work cut out for him. Hue Jackson, Browns: Cleveland is still in the midst of a rebuild, but fans won't be all that patient with Jackson in 2017. Sean McVay, Rams: In his first year as a head coach, McVay will need tremendous production from Jared Goff and Todd Gurley. Sean McDermott, Bills: Buffalo isn't sold on Tyrod Taylor, but the roster is absent of another starting-caliber quarterback. John Fox, Bears: Having two quarterbacks is almost always worse than having one solid one, which is what the Bears and Fox have. Doug Marrone

