5 NFL teams prepared to take off after a big draft
After big draft weekend hauls, five NFL teams have ingredients for of a stronger '17 than '16 Titans: Western Michigan product Corey Davis gives QB Marcus Mariota a much-needed weapon at WR Chargers: Additions of Clemson WR Mike Williams plus two solid interior linemen should get the offense humming Texans: The big fish is QB Deshaun Watson, who Houston hopes will win the starting QB job before Week 1 Buccaneers: Alabama tight end O.J. Howard will cause headaches for opposing defenses Dolphins: Missouri OLB Charles Harris should add a jolt to the Fins' pass rush, alongside OSU LB Raekwon McMillan
