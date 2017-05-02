7 NFL Draft picks guaranteed to be Week 1 starters

0

Shares

The NFL Draft is in the books, and a handful of teams landed immediate starters. These 7 players are guaranteed to start in Week 1. 1. Myles Garrett: The first overall pick is going to start right away at defensive end. 2. Leonard Fournette: He'll beat out T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory relatively early in camp. 3. Corey Davis: Marcus Mariota will quickly realize Davis is his favorite and most reliable target. 4. Jamal Adams: The Jets underwent a youth movement at safety, beginning with the LSU product. 5. Mike Williams: Philip Rivers once again has a big receiver who can consistently win jump balls. 6. Malik Hooker: The Colts finally have a playmaking safety patrolling the middle of the field. 7. Marshon La