2017 NFL Draft Final Grades: How did your team do?
The 2017 NFL Draft is a wrap and these teams earned the top grades. Packers (A+): Added two of the drafts' best secondary players in Round 2 with Kevin King and Josh Jones. Browns (A+): Every pick makes perfect sense and garnered strong value. Patriots (A+): DE Derek Rivers was incredible value in round three. Colts (A): Safety Malik Hooker and CB Quincy Wilson will be All-Pro caliber players for that defense. Titans (A): WR Corey Davis will be a year-one stud and OLB Josh Carraway will outperform his draft spot (227) Chargers (A): Added multiple offense players that will make an impact in '17, including WR Mike Williams. Cowboys (A): Wisely bolstered its defense by finding good value in each its three
