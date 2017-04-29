Dallas Cowboys drafted the best sixth-rounder in 2016 and might’ve done it again this year

0

The Cowboys drafted the best sixth-round pick in 2016 and they might've just done it again Dallas traded up to take Louisiana Tech safety Xavier Woods with the 191st pick The Cowboys struck gold in the sixth round in 2016, drafting Purdue cornerback Anthony Brown Brown made nine starts as a rookie and had 55 tackles with an interception Dallas focused on defense in this year's draft, taking Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton in Round 1 Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the second, Michigan corner Jourdan Lewis in the third Florida State corner Marquez White in the sixth and Colorado defensive end Jordan Carrell in the seventh.