Reuben Foster hung up on the Saints before the 49ers drafted him
First-round draft pick Reuben Foster explained some of the confusion between the 49ers and Saints.
More NFL Videos
The Chargers finally have a viable 1-2 punch at wide receiver
1 day ago
John Lynch makes huge debut in first draft as GM of the 49ers
1 day ago
The Bears just can't figure out how to draft quarterbacks
1 day ago
Philip Rivers on Mike Williams: 'He can change the game'
1 day ago
Did Deshaun Watson hit the lottery landing with the Texans? | THE HERD
1 day ago
John Fox reportedly didn't know Bears were taking Trubisky until draft day | THE HERD
1 day ago