The 4 biggest surprises of the first round of the NFL draft
There was no Draft Day surprise at No. 1 overall, but a lot of unexpected action unfolded later No. 2: The Bears traded a package of picks to the 49ers to draft North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, who only started one season in college This comes after Chicago signed Mike Glennon in March for $19 million guaranteed No. 5: The Titans have long-needed better talent at wide receiver but Western Michigan's Corey Davis went earlier than expected But Davis had an excellent collegiate career and possesses great size, speed and playmaking ability, and could become a solid No. 1 WR No. 10: The Chiefs also traded up for a QB -- Patrick Mahomes out of Texas Tech where he ran a spread-style, Air Raid offense No. 31
More NFL Videos
The Chargers finally have a viable 1-2 punch at wide receiver
10 hours ago
John Lynch makes huge debut in first draft as GM of the 49ers
10 hours ago
The Bears just can't figure out how to draft quarterbacks
10 hours ago
Philip Rivers on Mike Williams: 'He can change the game'
10 hours ago
Did Deshaun Watson hit the lottery landing with the Texans? | THE HERD
11 hours ago
John Fox reportedly didn't know Bears were taking Trubisky until draft day | THE HERD
12 hours ago