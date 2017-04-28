The 4 biggest surprises of the first round of the NFL draft

0

Shares

There was no Draft Day surprise at No. 1 overall, but a lot of unexpected action unfolded later No. 2: The Bears traded a package of picks to the 49ers to draft North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, who only started one season in college This comes after Chicago signed Mike Glennon in March for $19 million guaranteed No. 5: The Titans have long-needed better talent at wide receiver but Western Michigan's Corey Davis went earlier than expected But Davis had an excellent collegiate career and possesses great size, speed and playmaking ability, and could become a solid No. 1 WR No. 10: The Chiefs also traded up for a QB -- Patrick Mahomes out of Texas Tech where he ran a spread-style, Air Raid offense No. 31