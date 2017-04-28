Meet the QBs taken in the first round of the NFL draft
Three teams took QBs in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft -- at 2, 10 and 12 overall Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trusbisky (2nd): Chicago provided an early shock by trading up for the North Carolina product Considered a dual-threat QB, he didn't become the Tar Heels starter until '16 when he threw for 3,748 yards, 30 TDs and 6 INTs Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes (10th): He played in Texas Tech's "Air Raid" spread offense, a system that has not yet supplied many successful NFL QBs Mahomes will get at least one year to watch and learn behind Alex Smith Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson (12th): Still desperate for a QB, the Texans traded up to nab Watson, coming off a championship season The Clemson produc
