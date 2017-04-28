The top 5 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft
The Browns did what most people expected in the NFL Draft But after Cleveland's No. 1 pick, things changed quickly. Here are the top 5 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft: 1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE 2. Chicago Bears (from the 49ers): Mitch Trubisky, QB 3. San Francisco 49ers (from the Bears): Solomon Thomas, DE 4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB 5. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR
