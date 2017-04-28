Mitchell Trubisky speaks after becoming No. 2 overall pick for Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears traded up one spot to take North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

More  NFL  Videos

The Browns are always intriguing because they always mess up the draft

The Browns are always intriguing because they always mess up the draft

11 hours ago

Brees on Saints RBs Peterson and Ingram: 'One of the best tandems in the league'

Brees on Saints RBs Peterson and Ingram: 'One of the best tandems in the league'

11 hours ago

Eric Mangini talks Patriots' approach to draft and NFL Draft strategy | THE HERD

Eric Mangini talks Patriots' approach to draft and NFL Draft strategy | THE HERD

11 hours ago

What should the 49ers do with Kirk Cousins? | THE HERD

What should the 49ers do with Kirk Cousins? | THE HERD

12 hours ago

Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview

Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft preview

12 hours ago

Florida Midday Minute: NFL Draft takes center stage

Florida Midday Minute: NFL Draft takes center stage

13 hours ago

More NFL Videos