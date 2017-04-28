Mitchell Trubisky speaks after becoming No. 2 overall pick for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears traded up one spot to take North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft
