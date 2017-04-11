9 players who could be traded before the end of the NFL Draft

0

Shares

With the NFL Draft just two weeks away, these nine players could be dealt before the big event concludes. 1. Richard Sherman: The Seahawks CB has been in trade talks recently, and a deal on draft weekend could happen. 2. Sheldon Richardson: Troubled off the field, Richardson could be dumped by the Jets for a mid-round pick. 3. Joe Haden: His play has fallen off the past two years and was a below-average CB in 2016. 4. Malcolm Butler: A trade between the Patriots and Saints makes a lot of sense for both teams. 5. Mychal Kendricks: The Eagles have been trying to trade him for a year after reducing his role in 2016. 6. Brock Osweiler: Trading Osweiler won't be easy, but a team could get desperate in the late