7 things you didn’t notice about the 2017 NFL schedule

The Packers will play in a new stadium's opener for the second straight year, in the Falcons debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Chiefs have the most primetime games with 6, starting in Week 1 against the Patriots Redskins are hosting a Thanksgiving game for the first time ever (vs. the Giants kicking off at 8:30 p.m. ET) The Cowboys and Giants begin their seasons against each other for the third straight year The Steelers play four primetime games in a row -- from Weeks 11 to 14 (Titans, Packers, Bengals and Ravens) The Chargers kick off their reign in L.A. against the Dolphins in Week 2 in the the 30,000-capacity StubHub Center Bye weeks don’t start until Week 5 this season, a break from previous years

More  NFL  Videos

Family of Aaron Hernandez will donate his brain to CTE study

Family of Aaron Hernandez will donate his brain to CTE study

17 hours ago

10 bold predictions for the NFL Draft

10 bold predictions for the NFL Draft

1 day ago

Andre Johnson gets emotional thanking mom at retirement presser

Andre Johnson gets emotional thanking mom at retirement presser

1 day ago

Reaction to former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez's reported suicide | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Reaction to former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez's reported suicide | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

1 day ago

NFL Draft Profile: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II

NFL Draft Profile: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II

1 day ago

Rob Gronkowski surprised White House Spokesman Sean Spicer in classic Gronk fashion

Rob Gronkowski surprised White House Spokesman Sean Spicer in classic Gronk fashion

1 day ago

More NFL Videos