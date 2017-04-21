7 things you didn’t notice about the 2017 NFL schedule

0

Shares

The Packers will play in a new stadium's opener for the second straight year, in the Falcons debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Chiefs have the most primetime games with 6, starting in Week 1 against the Patriots Redskins are hosting a Thanksgiving game for the first time ever (vs. the Giants kicking off at 8:30 p.m. ET) The Cowboys and Giants begin their seasons against each other for the third straight year The Steelers play four primetime games in a row -- from Weeks 11 to 14 (Titans, Packers, Bengals and Ravens) The Chargers kick off their reign in L.A. against the Dolphins in Week 2 in the the 30,000-capacity StubHub Center Bye weeks don’t start until Week 5 this season, a break from previous years