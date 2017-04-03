7 NFL Pro Bowlers who won’t make it again next season
Making the Pro Bowl isn't easy, but these players were selected in 2017. Unfortunately, they won't make it back next season. Dak Prescott: He was spectacular last season, but it'll be hard to replicate those numbers and make it back. Lorenzo Alexander: A breakout star in 2016, Alexander may not be as productive in Buffalo's new 4-3 defense. Reggie Nelson: Father Time may catch up to the Raiders' veteran safety. Cameron Wake: At 35 years old, the Dolphins pass rusher could be in for a down year. DeMarco Murray: With Derrick Henry waiting in the wings, Murray could see reduced touches. Larry Fitzgerald: David Johnson is Arizona's best weapon, but it might take a lot to stop Fitzgerald.
More NFL Videos
Joel Klatt talks NFL Draft, Nick Saban and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)
11 days ago
The Chargers' relevance in San Diego is now zero
11 days ago
Ex-49ers WR Torrey Smith thinks Colin Kaepernick is more skilled than other QBs signed
11 days ago
Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey thief nearly sold stolen goods | TMZ SPORTS
12 days ago
Who will be first quarterback taken in the 2017 NFL Draft? | THE HERD
13 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs kicker shows off his massive ups… or lack thereof
13 days ago