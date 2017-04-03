7 NFL Pro Bowlers who won’t make it again next season

0

Shares

Making the Pro Bowl isn't easy, but these players were selected in 2017. Unfortunately, they won't make it back next season. Dak Prescott: He was spectacular last season, but it'll be hard to replicate those numbers and make it back. Lorenzo Alexander: A breakout star in 2016, Alexander may not be as productive in Buffalo's new 4-3 defense. Reggie Nelson: Father Time may catch up to the Raiders' veteran safety. Cameron Wake: At 35 years old, the Dolphins pass rusher could be in for a down year. DeMarco Murray: With Derrick Henry waiting in the wings, Murray could see reduced touches. Larry Fitzgerald: David Johnson is Arizona's best weapon, but it might take a lot to stop Fitzgerald.