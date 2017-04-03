7 NFL Pro Bowlers who won’t make it again next season

Making the Pro Bowl isn't easy, but these players were selected in 2017. Unfortunately, they won't make it back next season. Dak Prescott: He was spectacular last season, but it'll be hard to replicate those numbers and make it back. Lorenzo Alexander: A breakout star in 2016, Alexander may not be as productive in Buffalo's new 4-3 defense. Reggie Nelson: Father Time may catch up to the Raiders' veteran safety. Cameron Wake: At 35 years old, the Dolphins pass rusher could be in for a down year. DeMarco Murray: With Derrick Henry waiting in the wings, Murray could see reduced touches. Larry Fitzgerald: David Johnson is Arizona's best weapon, but it might take a lot to stop Fitzgerald.

