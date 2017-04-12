7 NFL Draft sleepers who could sneak into the first round

With the NFL Draft just two weeks away, these 10 players could sneak into Round 1. Davis Webb: The Cal QB is generating interest from teams and some reportedly view him as a first-round talent. Kevin King: The Huskies CB could land in the first round thanks to his combination of size and quickness. Marcus Williams: With arguably the best ball skills of any safety, the Utah product could be a Day 1 pick. Tyus Bowser: One of the best athletes in the draft, Bowser can thrive as a 3-4 OLB. Forrest Lamp: Likely the first guard taken, Lamp could be a good value pick at the end of Round 1. Adoree' Jackson: The versatile USC playmaker can contribute at cornerback and as a return man right away. Obi Melifonwu: Aft

