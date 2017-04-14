5 players who could complete the New England Patriots’ perfect offseason
The Patriots already have had an awesome offseason and salary cap space to spare, so what now? They may have interest in several big-name players who could push their offseason haul over the top CB Jason McCourty: The former Titan may want to play with his twin brother Devin -- a Patriot s safety CB Richard Sherman: New England may been interested in the event that Malcolm Butler doesn't return CB Darrelle Revis: After a down year, he could have a successful last hurrah in the Pats' defensive scheme RB LeGarrette Blount: He's a good bet to re-sign after a career year but it's not a lock RB Adrian Peterson: With a lowered asking price, it could happen, adding more longevity and legacy to AP's career
