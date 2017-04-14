5 players who could complete the New England Patriots’ perfect offseason

The Patriots already have had an awesome offseason and salary cap space to spare, so what now? They may have interest in several big-name players who could push their offseason haul over the top CB Jason McCourty: The former Titan may want to play with his twin brother Devin -- a Patriot s safety CB Richard Sherman: New England may been interested in the event that Malcolm Butler doesn't return CB Darrelle Revis: After a down year, he could have a successful last hurrah in the Pats' defensive scheme RB LeGarrette Blount: He's a good bet to re-sign after a career year but it's not a lock RB Adrian Peterson: With a lowered asking price, it could happen, adding more longevity and legacy to AP's career

More  NFL  Videos

David Johnson 'muscles' up during D-backs batting practice

David Johnson 'muscles' up during D-backs batting practice

7 days ago

Tim Tebow homers in first at bat with Class-A Columbia Fireflies

Tim Tebow homers in first at bat with Class-A Columbia Fireflies

7 days ago

Tony Romo’s son had a priceless reaction to his dad’s decision to retire from football

Tony Romo’s son had a priceless reaction to his dad’s decision to retire from football

7 days ago

Shannon Sharpe reveals the team that makes the most sense for Kaepernick | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe reveals the team that makes the most sense for Kaepernick | UNDISPUTED

7 days ago

Marshawn Lynch told the Oakland Raiders he is ready to go | THE HERD

Marshawn Lynch told the Oakland Raiders he is ready to go | THE HERD

7 days ago

7 teams that are best set up for success in the NFL Draft

7 teams that are best set up for success in the NFL Draft

7 days ago

More NFL Videos