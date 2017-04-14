5 players who could complete the New England Patriots’ perfect offseason

0

Shares

The Patriots already have had an awesome offseason and salary cap space to spare, so what now? They may have interest in several big-name players who could push their offseason haul over the top CB Jason McCourty: The former Titan may want to play with his twin brother Devin -- a Patriot s safety CB Richard Sherman: New England may been interested in the event that Malcolm Butler doesn't return CB Darrelle Revis: After a down year, he could have a successful last hurrah in the Pats' defensive scheme RB LeGarrette Blount: He's a good bet to re-sign after a career year but it's not a lock RB Adrian Peterson: With a lowered asking price, it could happen, adding more longevity and legacy to AP's career