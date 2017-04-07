5 NFL teams whose Super Bowl windows are closing

0

Unless you’re the New England Patriots, Super Bowl windows don’t stay open for very long Windows are closing for the Panthers and Ravens as well as five other teams Cardinals: While Palmer and Fitzgerald are near retirement, the 'D' and David Johnson give them hope Bengals: Just lost two top offensive linemen and need a strong draft to reload on both sides of the ball Seahawks: The Legion of Boom may be coming apart and Russell Wilson can't do it by himself on offense Giants: That revamped defense looks great but Eli Manning is on the decline Saints: Drew Brees remains dominant but they’ll need to go all-out on defense in the draft