5 NFL teams whose Super Bowl windows are closing

Unless you’re the New England Patriots, Super Bowl windows don’t stay open for very long Windows are closing for the Panthers and Ravens as well as five other teams Cardinals: While Palmer and Fitzgerald are near retirement, the 'D' and David Johnson give them hope Bengals: Just lost two top offensive linemen and need a strong draft to reload on both sides of the ball Seahawks: The Legion of Boom may be coming apart and Russell Wilson can't do it by himself on offense Giants: That revamped defense looks great but Eli Manning is on the decline Saints: Drew Brees remains dominant but they’ll need to go all-out on defense in the draft

More  NFL  Videos

David Johnson 'muscles' up during D-backs batting practice

David Johnson 'muscles' up during D-backs batting practice

14 hours ago

Tim Tebow homers in first at bat with Class-A Columbia Fireflies

Tim Tebow homers in first at bat with Class-A Columbia Fireflies

15 hours ago

Tony Romo’s son had a priceless reaction to his dad’s decision to retire from football

Tony Romo’s son had a priceless reaction to his dad’s decision to retire from football

21 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe reveals the team that makes the most sense for Kaepernick | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe reveals the team that makes the most sense for Kaepernick | UNDISPUTED

22 hours ago

Marshawn Lynch told the Oakland Raiders he is ready to go | THE HERD

Marshawn Lynch told the Oakland Raiders he is ready to go | THE HERD

1 day ago

7 teams that are best set up for success in the NFL Draft

7 teams that are best set up for success in the NFL Draft

1 day ago

More NFL Videos