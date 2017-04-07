5 NFL teams whose Super Bowl windows are closing
Unless you’re the New England Patriots, Super Bowl windows don’t stay open for very long Windows are closing for the Panthers and Ravens as well as five other teams Cardinals: While Palmer and Fitzgerald are near retirement, the 'D' and David Johnson give them hope Bengals: Just lost two top offensive linemen and need a strong draft to reload on both sides of the ball Seahawks: The Legion of Boom may be coming apart and Russell Wilson can't do it by himself on offense Giants: That revamped defense looks great but Eli Manning is on the decline Saints: Drew Brees remains dominant but they’ll need to go all-out on defense in the draft
More NFL Videos
David Johnson 'muscles' up during D-backs batting practice
14 hours ago
Tim Tebow homers in first at bat with Class-A Columbia Fireflies
15 hours ago
Tony Romo’s son had a priceless reaction to his dad’s decision to retire from football
21 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe reveals the team that makes the most sense for Kaepernick | UNDISPUTED
22 hours ago
Marshawn Lynch told the Oakland Raiders he is ready to go | THE HERD
1 day ago
7 teams that are best set up for success in the NFL Draft
1 day ago