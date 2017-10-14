Why Giants fans should be worried about Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury

Injury expert Dr. Robert Klapper breaks down why Giants fans might have reason to worry about OBJ's return from his ankle injury.

More NFL Videos

Why Giants fans should be worried about Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury

Why Giants fans should be worried about Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury

15 mins ago

Here is why Big Ben isn't bouncing back against the Chiefs in Week 6

Here is why Big Ben isn't bouncing back against the Chiefs in Week 6

20 hours ago

Eli Manning should be doing everything in his power to get out of New York - Jason Whitlock explains why

Eli Manning should be doing everything in his power to get out of New York - Jason Whitlock explains why

21 hours ago

Could Tony Romo make a return to the NFL? Nick and Cris react

Could Tony Romo make a return to the NFL? Nick and Cris react

23 hours ago

Nick Wright explains how Dallas can still succeed with Ezekiel Elliott's suspension

Nick Wright explains how Dallas can still succeed with Ezekiel Elliott's suspension

1 day ago

Here is what will sink the Dallas Cowboys this year

Here is what will sink the Dallas Cowboys this year

1 day ago

More NFL Videos»