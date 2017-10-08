Charles Davis: Cam Newton’s game has really matured
NFL on FOX analyst Charles Davis reacts to Cam Newton's exceptional play in Sunday's Carolina Panthers win.
More NFL Videos
The Eagles broke out an awesome baseball celebration right in front of Mike Trout
1 hr ago
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey score his first NFL touchdown
1 hr ago
Daryl Johnston: Carson Wentz and the Eagles are the class of NFC East
1 hr ago
Peyton Manning throws one last TD pass after his 18 is retired in Indy
2 hours ago
Riggle's Picks: 'Ghosted’ edition
5 hours ago
Michael Strahan on Cam Newton: his comment was stupid, but not malicious
6 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED