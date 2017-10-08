Jason McIntyre’s Week 5 NFL picks
Jason McIntyre breaks down his picks heading into Sunday's NFL action.
More NFL Videos
Jason McIntyre’s Week 5 NFL picks
15 mins ago
What will it take for the Dallas offense to get back on track against Green Bay?
1 day ago
Dak Prescott motivated by playoff loss to Packers
1 day ago
Here's why Houston's Deshaun Watson will be the greatest rookie QB ever
1 day ago
Nick Wright on Titans not working out Kaepernick: If I were a fan, that would offend me to my core
1 day ago
Cris Carter doesn't have an issue with Big Ben calling out Antonio Brown for sideline antics
1 day ago