Rob Ryan on the legacy of Al Davis and the impact Al had on the Oakland Raiders
Rob Ryan recalls his time in Oakland and the impact Al Davis had on his coaching career
More NFL Videos
Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 4
15 mins ago
Rob Ryan on the legacy of Al Davis and the impact Al had on the Oakland Raiders
15 mins ago
Chiefs, Patriots or Steelers? Shannon Sharpe on which team is the best bet to win the Super Bowl
3 hours ago
Is Tom Brady blaming the refs for the Patriots loss to the Panthers?
4 hours ago
Is it time for the Titans to bring in Colin Kaepernick?
4 hours ago
Nick Wright on why the Raiders are in big trouble if Derek Carr misses extended time
4 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW