Tiki and Ronde Barber, the first twins to call an NFL game, break down the Bucs’ win over the Giants

Twin brothers and NFL on FOX analysts Tiki and Ronde Barber breakdown the Bucs' last-second win over the New York Giants.

More NFL Videos

Tiki and Ronde Barber, the first twins to call an NFL game, break down the Bucs' win over the Giants

Tiki and Ronde Barber, the first twins to call an NFL game, break down the Bucs' win over the Giants

1 hr ago

Watch Larry Fitzgerald's game-winning, last-minute TD in OT

Watch Larry Fitzgerald's game-winning, last-minute TD in OT

1 hr ago

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook fumbles after non-contact knee injury, leaves the game

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook fumbles after non-contact knee injury, leaves the game

2 hours ago

Daryl Johnston: Todd Gurley is already one of the NFL's top backs

Daryl Johnston: Todd Gurley is already one of the NFL's top backs

4 hours ago

Troy Aikman: Cam Newton was 'great' in win at New England

Troy Aikman: Cam Newton was 'great' in win at New England

4 hours ago

Mike Pereira explains how Antonio Brown's 'catch' with his knee down became a Ravens interception

Mike Pereira explains how Antonio Brown's 'catch' with his knee down became a Ravens interception

4 hours ago

More NFL Videos»