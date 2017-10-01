Daryl Johnston: Todd Gurley is already one of the NFL’s top backs
After a dominant performance against the Cowboys, former Cowboys legend Daryl Johnston is ready to proclaim Todd Gurley one of the NFL's best backs.
More NFL Videos
Mike Pereira explains how Antonio Brown's 'catch' with his knee down became a Ravens interception
15 mins ago
Cam Newton becomes the first QB with 50+ rushing touchdowns in NFL history
1 hr ago
Ezekiel Elliott gifts his mom the ball after scoring his second TD of the day
1 hr ago
Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook fumbles after non-contact knee injury, leaves the game
1 hr ago
Peter Schrager reveals his surprising pick for the NFL's best cornerback
2 hours ago
Jay Cutler wanted no part of selling this Wildcat play from the WR position
4 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW