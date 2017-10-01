London Balling: Rob Riggle picks the Saints with a little help from ‘The Clash’

Rob Riggle channels his inner 'Clash' to deliver this edition of Riggle's Picks.

More NFL Videos

Saints QB Chase Daniel is back in London

Saints QB Chase Daniel is back in London

15 mins ago

London Balling: Rob Riggle picks the Saints with a little help from 'The Clash'

London Balling: Rob Riggle picks the Saints with a little help from 'The Clash'

15 mins ago

Tedd Ginn Jr from Wembley Stadium

Tedd Ginn Jr from Wembley Stadium

1 hr ago

Dolphins DE Andre Branch is loving London

Dolphins DE Andre Branch is loving London

1 hr ago

Jason McIntyre’s Week 4 NFL picks

Jason McIntyre’s Week 4 NFL picks

9 hours ago

Jason McIntyre’s Week 4 NFL picks

Jason McIntyre’s Week 4 NFL picks

12 hours ago

More NFL Videos»