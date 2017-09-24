Jason McIntyre’s Week 3 NFL Picks
Jason McIntyre breaks down his picks heading into Sunday's NFL action.
More NFL Videos
Jason McIntyre's Week 3 NFL Picks
4 hours ago
Baker Mayfield taunts the Baylor crowd after showcasing his NFL-ready arm on 48-yard TD
8 hours ago
Jason McIntyre explains why Cowboys fans shouldn't panic in 'Hot Take Happy Hour'
12 hours ago
LA Rams HS Coach of the Week: Bob Johnson of Mission Viejo
1 day ago
Los Angeles Rams are 2-1 after Week 3: Are they the best team in the NFC West?
1 day ago
Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 3
1 day ago
More NFL Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED