Jason McIntyre’s Week 3 NFL Picks

Jason McIntyre breaks down his picks heading into Sunday's NFL action.

More NFL Videos

Jason McIntyre's Week 3 NFL Picks

Jason McIntyre's Week 3 NFL Picks

15 mins ago

Baker Mayfield taunts the Baylor crowd after showcasing his NFL-ready arm on 48-yard TD

Baker Mayfield taunts the Baylor crowd after showcasing his NFL-ready arm on 48-yard TD

4 hours ago

Jason McIntyre explains why Cowboys fans shouldn't panic in 'Hot Take Happy Hour'

Jason McIntyre explains why Cowboys fans shouldn't panic in 'Hot Take Happy Hour'

8 hours ago

LA Rams HS Coach of the Week: Bob Johnson of Mission Viejo

LA Rams HS Coach of the Week: Bob Johnson of Mission Viejo

1 day ago

Los Angeles Rams are 2-1 after Week 3: Are they the best team in the NFC West?

Los Angeles Rams are 2-1 after Week 3: Are they the best team in the NFC West?

1 day ago

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 3

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 3

1 day ago

More NFL Videos»