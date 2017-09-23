Jason McIntyre explains why Cowboys fans shouldn’t panic in ‘Hot Take Happy Hour’
Jason McIntyre breaks down why Dallas Cowboy fans shouldn't panic after their loss to the Denver Broncos
More NFL Videos
Jason McIntyre explains why Cowboys fans shouldn't panic in 'Hot Take Happy Hour'
1 hr ago
LA Rams HS Coach of the Week: Bob Johnson of Mission Viejo
18 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams are 2-1 after Week 3: Are they the best team in the NFC West?
1 day ago
Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 3
1 day ago
Colin reveals 4 reasons why Andrew Luck should sit out the entire Colts' season
1 day ago
Jared Goff and Sean McVay appear to be the perfect fit
1 day ago