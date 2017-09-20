8-and-under youth football team takes knee during the national anthem

An eight and under football team located just outside of St. Louis, Mo., took a knee during the national anthem before their game on Friday.

More NFL Videos

8-and-under youth football team takes knee during the national anthem

8-and-under youth football team takes knee during the national anthem

1 hr ago

Is the NFL's confidence in having two LA teams dwindling?

Is the NFL's confidence in having two LA teams dwindling?

2 hours ago

Are personal seat licenses pushing the diehard NFL fans away from attending games?

Are personal seat licenses pushing the diehard NFL fans away from attending games?

2 hours ago

Do empty seats in LA mean it simply isn't an NFL town?

Do empty seats in LA mean it simply isn't an NFL town?

2 hours ago

Is LA just not interested in having an NFL team?

Is LA just not interested in having an NFL team?

2 hours ago

Skip: The Patriots are still the best team in the NFL, because they have by far the best QB

Skip: The Patriots are still the best team in the NFL, because they have by far the best QB

2 hours ago

More NFL Videos»