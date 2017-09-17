Dean Blandino: Joey Bosa’s hair-pull tackle on Jay Ajayi is legal
Dean Blandino explains how Joey Bosa’s tackle on Jay Ajayi was legal and should not have been flagged as a Horse-collar tackle.
