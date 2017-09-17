Jay Glazer: Adrian Peterson knew his role with Saints all along

According to Jay Glazer, Adrian Peterson knew he wasn't an every down back with New Orleans when he signed there.

More NFL Videos

Peter Schrager: The Carolina Panthers have the best defense in football

Peter Schrager: The Carolina Panthers have the best defense in football

Just now

How well do Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown really know each other?

How well do Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown really know each other?

1 hr ago

Jay Glazer: Adrian Peterson knew his role with Saints all along

Jay Glazer: Adrian Peterson knew his role with Saints all along

1 hr ago

Dak Prescott explains why he's a franchise QB

Dak Prescott explains why he's a franchise QB

2 hours ago

Jay Glazer discusses Andrew Luck's delayed return to the gridiron

Jay Glazer discusses Andrew Luck's delayed return to the gridiron

2 hours ago

How well do Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown really know each other?

How well do Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown really know each other?

2 hours ago

More NFL Videos»