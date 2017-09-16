Mason Rudolph hurls 5 TDs in No. 9 Oklahoma State’s 59-21 rout over Pitt

Complemented by Justice Hill's 2 rushing touchdowns, Mason Rudolph threw for an impressive 497 yards, notching 5 touchdowns in the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys' 59-21 rout over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

