WATCH: Cam Newton throws a 40-yard TD in Panthers win
Cam Newton finds Russell Shepard down the sideline, he makes his man miss and scores his first touchdown of the season.
More NFL Videos
Case closed: Odell Beckham Jr. is the most important non-quarterback in the NFL
15 mins ago
Jay Glazer has the latest on Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Week 1
15 mins ago
Nick Wright explains why he is concerned with the Seattle Seahawks after Week 1
1 hr ago
Nick Wright has harsh words for the Giants offense after Week 1 loss to Dallas
1 hr ago
Houston hero J.J. Watt explains his relief efforts to Michael Strahan
6 hours ago
Jimmy Johnson's message for all those impacted by hurricanes in Florida and Texas
6 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED