Mike Vick: Matt Ryan, Falcons can get back to Super Bowl
Former Atlanta QB Mike Vick thinks Matt Ryan and the Falcons have what it takes to bounce back from their Super Bowl disappointment, but his FOX NFL Kickoff colleagues aren't as sure.
More NFL Videos
Houston hero J.J. Watt explains relief efforts to Michael Strahan
15 mins ago
Peter Schrager's surprise team in the NFC this season: The Detroit Lions
1 hr ago
Watch Josh Norman tackle Quantico's FBI training
1 hr ago
Jimmy Johnson's message for all those impacted by hurricanes in Florida and Texas
1 hr ago
Rob Riggle's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' parody
1 hr ago
Jay Glazer has the latest on Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Week 1
1 hr ago