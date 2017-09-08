Ken Rosenthal’s AL MVP frontrunners might surprise you

Jose Altuve is at the top of nearly everyone's AL MVP list, but Mike Trout is high on Ken Rosenthal's — and there's still time for him to make things even more interesting.

