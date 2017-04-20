10 bold predictions for the NFL Draft

1. Three quarterbacks will go in the first round. 2. The 49ers will take a quarterback with the second overall pick. 3. The Patriots will trade Malcolm Butler to the Saints ... 4. ... and Jimmy Garoppolo to the Browns. 5. At least 20 defensive backs will be taken in the first two rounds. 6. No offensive linemen will go in the top 15.

More  NFL  Videos

Andre Johnson gets emotional thanking mom at retirement presser

Andre Johnson gets emotional thanking mom at retirement presser

16 hours ago

Reaction to former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez's reported suicide | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Reaction to former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez's reported suicide | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

18 hours ago

NFL Draft Profile: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II

NFL Draft Profile: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II

20 hours ago

Rob Gronkowski surprised White House Spokesman Sean Spicer in classic Gronk fashion

Rob Gronkowski surprised White House Spokesman Sean Spicer in classic Gronk fashion

20 hours ago

Khalil Mack says he's hungry as ever heading into the 2017 season

Khalil Mack says he's hungry as ever heading into the 2017 season

21 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady skipping the Patriots White House visit | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady skipping the Patriots White House visit | UNDISPUTED

23 hours ago

More NFL Videos