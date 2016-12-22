You Can’t Guard Mike: A Season in Review

Cantguardmike. The rookie from Ohio State has shown he can live up to his twitter handle. You can’t guard Mike. Thomas has shown great potential as a future wide receiver star in the NFL.

Michael Thomas has been performing as if he’s been in the league for several years. He is currently tied 6th for the most receiving touchdowns for the season among all active wide receivers. Thomas has shown his ability to get into open space and catch the bullets that Brees throws his way. This young kid is not afraid of being in the spotlight. He makes it count when his team needs him the most. When the Rams decided to focus their attention on Cooks, Thomas had 9 receptions for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns . When his team needs him, he is willing to step up and become a platform.

Thomas wasn’t a first round pick, he wasn’t even drafted in the top 5 wide receivers, yet he has been a key player for the New Orleans. So how dominate has Thomas been through the first 14 games of the season? How has he done in comparison to the other 5 wide receivers that went before him?

TOP DRAFTED WR IN 2016 ROOKIES AND STATS

Corey Colman (CLE) Will Fuller (HOU) Josh Doctson (WAS) Laquon Treadwell (MIN) Sterling Shepard (NYG) Michael Thomas (NO)

Thomas has had an incredible year, and it shows in his numbers. He leads all rookies in touchdowns, receptions, yards, and even yards after the catch. Without a doubt, Thomas is the receiver rookie of the year.

In Arizona on Sunday, Thomas caught his eighth touchdown of the season and tied the New Orleans rookie record set by Donte Stallworth and Marques Colston. Thomas has 76 receptions, which is just 12 shy of the 88 receptions that Reggie Bush had in 2008 and is 3rd most by a rookie. He has two games left in the season, against Tampa Bay and Atlanta, to be the sole leader of the touchdown record. If Thomas can repeat his performance against Atlanta with 7 receptions for 71 yards, and 6 versus Tampa Bay, he should have enough receptions to pass the 88 receptions that Bush put up in 2008.

Thomas has had his rookie season overshadowed by the other outstanding rookies, such as Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, but he’s easily been one of the most productive players of the season.

