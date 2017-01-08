WR Randall Cobb returns for Packers for wild-card game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Packers receiver Randall Cobb is active for the wild-card game against the New York Giants, giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers a full complement of targets in the Packers’ potent passing attack.

Cobb missed the last two games with an ankle injury. He had nine catches for a season-high 108 yards when the teams met at Lambeau Field in Week 5.

Cornerback Damarious Randall is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. The Packers, who are already without cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion), will be challenged by Odell Beckham Jr., and the Giants’ receiving corps.

Also inactive for the Packers are quarterback Joe Callahan, receiver Trevor Davis, running back James Starks, offensive tackle Kyle Murphy, linebacker Jayrone Elliot and defensive tackle Christian Ringo.

For the Giants, defensive end Owa Odighizuwa is inactive after being listed as doubtful coming into the game with a hamstring injury.

Also inactive for the Giants are safety Nat Berhe, running back George Winn, offensive tackle Will Beatty, tight end Jerell Adams, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and linebacker Ishaq Williams.

