Would a second ring make Aaron Rodgers one of the best to ever play?

Nobody left in the NFL playoffs is playing at a higher level than Aaron Rodgers. Would a second Super Bowl put Rodgers into the “best quarterback of all time” discussion?

Not even the legendary Tom Brady can overshadow what Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has done over the past eight weeks.

Since Green Bay’s last loss, Rodgers has thrown 21 touchdowns to just one interception, while finishing all but one game with a passer rating of at least 96.6. The Packers are already two games deep into what they hope to be their second Super Bowl run since Rodgers inherited the starting job. Up next is the NFC Championship game against the second seed Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta has already defeated Green Bay this season in a 33-32 shootout.

There’s no doubt Rodgers is playing at a level not seen since Peyton Manning’s historic 2013 season with the Denver Broncos. But his phenomenal numbers over the last two months mean nothing if he can’t bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay.

Despite being one of the best quarterbacks of his era, Rodgers faces constant criticism for his questionable leadership and tendency to choke in clutch situations. Rodgers only has 10 fourth quarter comebacks, to go along with 14 career game winning drives.

However, his lack of clutch statistics must be considered alongside the fact Rodgers hasn’t had a losing season since his inaugural campaign as a starter nearly eight years ago. Since inheriting the job, Rodgers has earned two MVP awards, two first-team All Pro selections, six Pro Bowl selections and one championship ring.

Coupled with those accolades are some potent statistics. Over the course of his career, Rodgers has accumulated nearly 37,000 yards passing, 297 touchdown passes and an NFL-record 104.1 career passer rating. Arguably the most impressive stat Rodgers carries is his touchdown to interception ratio, which comes in at over 4:1. Quarterbacks don’t come more athletic and accurate than the former Cal Bear.

As far as all-time great quarterbacks are concerned, Rodgers just needs to add one more Super Bowl ring to his resume to be included in the conversation. In his way is a plethora of signal calling talent. First, he must defeat 2016 MVP front-runner Matt Ryan, who’s still seeking his first shot at a championship. If Rodgers conquers the 12-5 Atlanta Falcons, he’ll face one of two Future Hall of Fame quarterbacks from the AFC; either Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger.

To complete his self designed task of “running the table,” Rodgers must continue his streak of fantastic performances. Rodgers will join the all-time greats at his position if he’s able to secure his second ring.

