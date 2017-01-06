Woody Johnson handling Todd Bowles correctly with Jets

New York Jets fans are clamoring for a playoff team, because they haven’t seen one since 2010. However, owner Woody Johnson isn’t in a playoffs or bust mindset for 2017.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson wants to see improvement, but he’s not putting a “playoffs-or-bust” philosophy on the 2017 season. Frankly, that would be unrealistic.

“No, I really don’t like mandates, because they normally don’t work — lines in the sand, whatever. The way we’ll judge it is getting better each and every year and seeing it in our players — our young players. Are they getting better or are they going the other way?”

Continuity at the top is key for the development of young players. Having a stable voice at the top is important. Since Johnson took over, the Jets are right at the NFL average for the number of different head coaches with five. They are tied for 13th most in the league in that regard.

The Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders are the only teams in the NFL to have 10+ head coaches since 2000. In addition, the 17 franchises who have 5+ head coaches since 2000 have combined for 66 playoff appearances. The other 15 have combined to make the playoffs 130 times. Among the teams with 5+ head coaches the Jets are tied for third in playoff appearances with six, and all three of the head coaches prior to

The other 15 have combined to make the NFL Playoffs 130 times. Among the teams with 5+ head coaches the Jets are tied for third in playoff appearances with six, and all three of the head coaches prior to head coach Todd Bowles have made the playoffs at least once.

If the Jets follow up this debacle with another one, then yes, Bowles deserves to be fired. However, he deserves a chance to right the ship, especially since they went 10-6 in his first season. If the Jets show improvement, then he deserves to keep his job too.

Continuity is key to success. The Jets need to stop being a laughingstock, and keeping Bowles is a step in the right direction. It might not be the most popular decision with fans but it’s one that should put this team back in a winning direction over time.

This article originally appeared on