With secondary intact, Dallas Cowboys will scorch NFC foes

While injuries made them vulnerable most of the season, the intact Dallas Cowboys secondary will ignite a playoff fire to torch opponents.

Though battling through adversity, the Dallas Cowboys secondary was the most vulnerable attack point of the 2016 defense.

Of the top seven secondary players, only one corner and one safety started all 16 games. Four key members missed a combined 20 games due to injuries.

A clearer picture is seen through snap counts and games started.

Brandon Carr (CB) – 1,011 snaps – 16 starts

Byron Jones (FS) – 982 snaps – 16 starts

Anthony Brown (CB) – 715 snaps – 10 starts

Barry Church (SS) – 672 snaps – 12 starts

Orlando Scandrick (CB) – 642 snaps – 10 starts

J.J. Wilcox (SS)- 555 snaps – 4 starts

Morris Claiborne (CB) – 404 snaps – 7 starts

The entire group has only played together twice all season…Week 1 and Week 9.

The first Giants loss came with Scandrick slowed from past knee surgery and rookie Brown making his pro debut. Even so they held New York to 203 yards passing.

While closer to full health and more experienced together in Week 9, the full unit limited Philadelphia to 194 passing yards in the win.

Two games together, neither offense threw over 203 yards. For reference, only two NFL defenses (Denver and Houston) allow under 207 passing yards per game.

When the NFC Divisional playoff game arrives in Dallas, the Cowboys secondary will enter as its healthiest, most battle-tested version yet.

COWBOYS LOADED 4-DEEP AT CORNER

While the 13-3 regular season was a constant fight against adversity at corner, it set the Cowboys up with deep pockets for the playoffs.

All four corners are now proven starting caliber talents at the position. Dallas could start any combination and combat top opposing receivers.

The multiple corner nickel and dime defenses will be stocked full of cover corners without a glaring mismatch opportunity.

Carr’s best season in Dallas saw him routinely stifle the opponent’s top target.

Before missing the final nine games, Claiborne was playing nearly lock down coverage for the first time since his 6th overall selection in the 2012 draft.

Brown showed brilliant flashes and rookie inconsistencies early. As starting experience grew he’s become a real asset, especially matching deep speed.

Scandrick began 2016 well below 100% after knee surgery. He suffered more lower body injuries and missed four games during the first half of the season.

During December the versatile veteran returned to past form. Finally healthy, he now resembles the best corner on 2014’s playoff team.

No one corner is a star. Yet as a group, it’s arguable they’re the most talented collection of four corners on any playoff defense.

Those fearing explosive passing offenses need not worry. Get ready to see an intact Cowboys corner group defend at a level yet to be seen.

BETTER BUCKLE UP FOR THESE SAFETIES

When one of the starting Cowboys safeties is missing, the group loses a big dose of its newly found magic tonic.

However with all three of the top safeties on hand, the trio fits like a glove.

Finally focused at his natural free safety position in 2016, Jones has completely altered the dynamics of the Dallas secondary.

The former first round draft pick has been a beast. He covers the deep ball well, tackles soundly, and shadows elite tight ends like a boss.

Without Jones’ many high level contributions the entire secondary would suffer.

The elevated, solid play of Church is a direct reflection of this. With Jones allowing Church to play shorter in the box, his true talents are fully maximized.

The same applies to Wilcox who’s more functional when patrolling short range.

Wilcox is the perfect example of an enforcer. He’s not consistent enough to trust over high snap counts in one game.

However when given lowered snap counts that unleash his physicality, he hammers and intimidates opponents.

Much like the corners, when fully healthy and set in their best positions, the Cowboys safeties are a force to be reckoned with.

WHOLE GREATER THAN SUM OF ITS PARTS

If it’s added confidence Cowboys fans seek, the finally healthy and experienced secondary is exactly where to look.

While the top ranked Dallas run defense is always a sure bet, the pass defense sagged behind due to continuous health setbacks.

Even dealing with multiple injuries and rotating starters, the coverage still held up well enough to preserve 13 wins and contest every meaningful game.

The 2014 and 2016 playoff pass defenses were both vulnerable and ranked 26th in receiving yards allowed.

Yet the current group is 14th in yards per attempt, while the latter was 27th. The modern secondary defended 75 more passes allowing only 137 more yards.

Even with their difficulties, the 2016 unit has never played together as healthy and battle-tested as the force we’ll see in 10 days.

Don’t let the media hype and first round winning performances distract from reality.

Once this Dallas defense takes the field as complete as it’s been all season, the explosive Cowboys offense will have a new companion to fuel their assault.

This article originally appeared on