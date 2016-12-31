With retirement looming, Steve Smith will honor career with special cleats

As you likely know by now, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. announced earlier this week that he is “89 percent sure” that this Sunday’s game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals will be the last of his career.

On Friday afternoon, in anticipation of his final hurrah, Smith tweeted out the cleats he will be wearing during the game this weekend — cleats saluting the most memorable teams, teammates, cities, opponents, friends and family of his career.

Love him or hate him, Smith’s legacy on the game of football will never retire.

