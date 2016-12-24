Winless Browns are threatening to pull off an upset against the Chargers

The Cleveland Browns might actually do something Sunday they haven’t done all season – win a game. The Browns took a 17-10 lead into halftime against the San Diego Chargers, thanks in large part to running back Isaiah Crowell, who scored two touchdowns.

Crowell scored from eight yards out in the first quarter to tie the score at 7.

Crowell added his second score in the second quarter, rushing in from 4 yards to give the Browns a 14-7 lead.

The Browns are trying to avoid becoming the second team in NFL history to go 0-16, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions. Cleveland (0-14) finishes the season against the Steelers at Pittsburgh next Sunday.