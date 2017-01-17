Will the Jets release Brandon Marshall?

Brandon Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and a likely Pro Football Hall of Famer. What are the chances he gets released by the New York Jets?

After being a win away from making the 2015 AFC Playoffs, the 2016 New York Jets were a horrendous 5-11 football team this fall. It was pure chaos in the New York locker room and star wide receiver Brandon Marshall was right in the middle of it all.

At 33 years old, could the Jets end up cutting the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver? Would that be the right course of action for this AFC East team that doesn’t know what it’s doing at quarterback?

ESPN’s Rich Cimini made this his prediction for the Jets’ biggest offseason change. He cites issues in terms of Marshall’s declining production, his $7.5 million of non-guaranteed money coming his way in 2017, and an exuberant leadership style that rubs teammates the wrong way as primary reasons he’ll be off the 2017 Jets.

After being a Pro Bowler in 2015 with 109 receptions for 1,502 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns, he stumbled to only having 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns in 2016.

His outspoken locker room leadership antics haven’t worked with the Jets. This probably has something to do with despite being one of the best receivers of his time, not once has Marshall played on a team that qualified for the NFL Playoffs.

New York has four quarterbacks and not one of them can lead them to the AFC Playoffs. Marshall may still have productive years left as a great possession receiver, but it shouldn’t be in New York.

When a team’s best offensive weapon becomes a major locker room distraction, it is in the organization’s best interest to move on. The Jets are still probably going to be horrible, but Marshall will have a better shot at making the NFL Playoffs by signing elsewhere.

This article originally appeared on