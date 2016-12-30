Will the Denver Broncos help the Kansas City Chiefs?     

The Kansas City Chiefs are only one win and some help from the AFC West title, but will Denver help?

In the NFL rivalries are exciting, filled with hard hitting players who sometimes, literally, despise the player across from them. One such rivalry is the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs beat Denver last Sunday night and swept the Super Bowl champs for the first time since 2000. The victory knocked Denver out of the playoffs, but more importantly kept KC alive for a first round bye and the AFC West title. The unfortunate injury to Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also helps the team as an angry Denver team hosts Oakland this Sunday.

One interesting statement floating around the internet and talk radio, is will Denver just give up with nothing to play for?

First of all that is just ridiculous! There is no amount of hatred for another team that would cause another team to just give up. Yes, for Denver it stinks to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a team to win it all and miss the playoffs the following year. However, to say that since the Chiefs beat them with a miracle the first time and dismantled them the next, they will simple give up, is just plain crazy.

A lot of the players on the Denver squad are prideful players, and will not let egos or the fact that the Chiefs beat them twice in anyway sway them not to play with it all. Teams want to end the season on a high note and what could be higher than beating Oakland at home? Yes the Raiders are not the same team that beat them earlier in the year with Carr’s injury, but this is still the top defense in the NFL.

Another factor to think about is player playing for a new contract for Denver or another team to give them a shot. You see this most in contract years in which players have an amazing season, much like Chiefs safety Eric Berry, knowing full well that a big pay day is coming their way. So to think that those players on the Denver bench or on the field will just give up is a crazy notion.

The Kansas City Chiefs will need a lot of help to take back the AFC West from the grips of the Oakland Raiders. Denver is still facing a solid Raiders team even without Derek Carr, and the Chiefs take on the gunslinger Philip Rivers in San Diego. The west is not out of the reach for KC and maybe Denver will go down swinging. This weekend will prove just how much KC wants to win and the Broncos want to finish strong.

What do you think, Addicts? Will Denver come out to play or do you really think they will just give up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Thanks for reading.

GO CHIEFS!!!!!

