Will Packers offense succeed without Jordy Nelson?

Jordy Nelson has been ruled out due to fractured ribs. Can Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers function properly without their top wide receiver?

Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struggled in the past when without Jordy Nelson. In fact, Rodgers suffered one of the least-efficient statistical seasons in 2015 when Nelson went down with a torn ACL during the preseason.

Over the last 10 regular-season games, virtually no receiver in the league had been as productive as Nelson, who has eight games with at least six catches over that span. Over that same period, Nelson caught a monstrous eight touchdowns. Without Nelson, receiver Randall Cobb must rediscover a consistent former of his former self. Cobb has not been a huge factor in regards to Green Bay’s second half success this past year.

How much could the Packers miss Nelson, though? It is more than many might think. Last season, Rodgers netted the lowest completion percentage (60.7) of his career as a starter. Complimentary to his struggles to complete passes downfield, Rodgers failed to throw for 4,000 yards for only the third time in his nine seasons as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.

Finally, his passer rating of 92.7 was his lowest mark as a starter. That being said, Rodgers was still a magician last Sunday against the New York Giants. Despite losing Nelson early after completing only one pass to him, Rodgers flourished with his young wideouts to the tune of four touchdown passes, 362 yards and a passer rating of 100.3.

The touchdown-hungry Cobb stepped up, hauling in three touchdown passes. Cobb finished the night with five catches for 116 yards. Davante Adams was responsible for catching Rodgers’ fourth touchdown.

Rodgers was able to decimate one of the leagues’ most intimidating defenses last week while Nelson was getting x-rays on his ribs. If anything, the matchup gets easier this weekend. The Packers are set to travel to Dallas to battle the first-seeded Cowboys in a Week 6 rematch.

This is not the same Green Bay team that met with Dallas nearly three months ago at Lambeau Field. Rodgers is on a tear that features 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his past eight games, putting him into the NFL MVP conversation.

Rodgers will also be lining up across from the NFLs seventh-most forgiving secondary in terms of passing yards allowed this season. Dallas also nabbed a lowly nine interceptions, which is the fifth-fewest in the league.

Finally, the Cowboys have allowed the leagues’ second-highest completion percentage; a whopping 67.1 percent of opposing quarterbacks’ passes were completed.

With or without Nelson, the Cowboys can’t rely on their defense to contain Rodgers like they did in October. Dallas held Rodgers to one touchdown and 294 yards passing, impressive considering Rodgers completed 31 passes in the contest.

This is a battle of the two most dangerous NFC teams in what should be a stellar Divisional round. Regardless of Nelson’s inactivity, the Packers are going to flash their potent passing attack against a somewhat deceivingly soft Dallas secondary.

This article originally appeared on