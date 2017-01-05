Wild Card weekend: Picks and predictions

The NFL Wild Card weekend is here, and NFL insider Matt Verderame goes all in on the four games that will captivate the nation. Well, three games.

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans (-4)

This is going to be one of the worst football games in NFL history. Forget the notion of one of the worst postseason games, we are talking one of the most rancid “contests” ever. Before Houston (9-7) and Oakland (12-4) fans fire off angry emails, let’s just be honest. Connor Cook is a complete unknown and Brock Osweiler is awful. What should I say? Whoever wins is getting blown out next weekend.

Pick: Houston 19, Oakland 13

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks (-8)

The Seahawks (10-5-1) are the better of the two teams, and given the home-field advantage, they should win. However, the Lions (9-7) are better than that eight-point spread suggests. Detroit can keep the score close if Matthew Stafford plays well, and if he plays really well, maybe even win. That said, look for Russell Wilson to do just enough, as he usually does this time of year.

Pick: Seattle 23, Detroit 21



Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-10)

This games is more intriguing than people realize. The Steelers (11-5) are rolling, but they haven’t played many quality opponents over the past two months. Miami (10-6) is not the same quality as Pittsburgh, but it does have good receivers, a punishing ground game and a pass rush. All of those things are going to give the Steelers issues. Pittsburgh likely walks out with a win, but it’s going to be a hard-earned one.

Pick: Pittsburgh 30, Miami 26



New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)

The last game of the weekend is the best. Green Bay (10-6) is red hot at the moment, winner of its last six. Then there are the Giants (11-5), who are one of the better teams in football that nobody talks about. New York plays excellent defense and can cover, giving the Packers real problems. If Eli Manning has one of his interception-free afternoon, the Giants are going to be in this until the end.

Pick: Green Bay 24, New York 23



Last Week: 12-4

Season: 161-95

This article originally appeared on