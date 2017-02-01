Wide receivers needed if Arizona Cardinals’ legend retires

If Arizona Cardinals’ mainstay Larry Fitzgerald decides he wants to retire the club will be in dire need of reinforcements

Arizona Cardinals‘ wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald isn’t in any rush to make a decision. The big dilemma is whether he should continue his NFL career or not, and if the team knows, they’re not letting on that they do.

Whether or not their superstar comes back, the team is gonna need to bring in a wideout or two. A position the club had strong depth at heading into last season is now full of question marks.

The draft in April is one avenue GM Steve Keim could go down in search of a pass-catcher. He’s found success with John Brown in 2014, and then J.J.Nelson in 2015. Neither was drafted in the first two rounds, which shows he has a good eye for receiver talent.

Free agency is also an option. Kenny Britt would provide the squad with a big body (6’3″, 223) and superb hands. Brown and Nelson are both smallish in stature, so getting more size at the position should be a priority (especially if the 6’3″, 218 pound Fitzgerald retires).

Pierre Garcon also has good size (6’0″, 211) and reliable hands. He’s a crafty veteran who isn’t overly fast but knows how to get open. Garcon, like Britt, would be a nice compliment to the Cards’ current wide receiver corps.

A return to the nest by Anquan Boldin only makes sense if Arizona isn’t rebuilding with a young quarterback. As of this writing, Carson Palmer is also contemplating retirement. Boldin, even at 36, can still perform at a respectable level.

Kamar Aiken has good size (6’2″, 215) and has started 20 games for the Baltimore Ravens over the last two seasons. In 2015, he caught 75 passes for 944 yards and five touchdowns, his finest season as a pro. After a sub-par campaign last year, the Cardinals may be able to get Aiken for a reasonable price.

What Fitzgerald will ultimately decide to do is anyone’s guess. There’s a general feeling that if he’s not happy with Arizona’s quarterback situation, the 33-year old will call it a day. Cards’ fans can only hope that the future Hall of Famer will take more run at a Super Bowl ring.

